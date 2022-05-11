HUNTINGTON — Cabell County voters approved two tax levies Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the Cabell County Commission put levies for Green Acres Regional Center in Lesage and Autism Services Center in Huntington on the ballot. The nonprofits are set to receive county funds beginning on July 1.
According to unofficial results available Tuesday night, 7,269 voters supported the Green Acres levy with 2,441 against. The results for the Autism Services levy were 7,435 for and 2,355 against. Election results will be certified in the coming days by the Cabell County Commission.
Green Acres will receive up to $425,562 per fiscal year from the levy. Autism Services will receive up to $111,990 a fiscal year.
Green Acres operates a water bottling plant, LeSage Natural Water, and employs people with developmental disabilities. In addition to LeSage brand bottled water, the plant offers personalized labels and distributes its product throughout the state and nationally. Most of the employees are from Cabell County, but others are from Mason, Lincoln and Wayne counties.
Matt Muller, the director of Green Acres, said the results were “a very big relief.”
“I think we’re going to make the voters of Cabell County very proud,” he said.
Over 40 years ago, Autism Services Center opened. The center serves individuals with autism or a related condition in Cabell County and other West Virginia counties, though the funds support Cabell clients. Levy funds support the center’s services, such as placing staff in homes to aid clients and their families, training for families, cost of medical equipment or services, and case management.
Jimmie Beirne, the CEO of ASC, thanked the commission for the opportunity to be on the ballot.
“We’re just so thankful for the support that Cabell County residents have shown us and the ... generosity that we’ve received over the years,” he said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
