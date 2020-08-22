HUNTINGTON — Five Cabell County elementary schools, both district high schools and the Career Technology Center are expected to receive extensive upgrades and renovations in the coming years after voters approved an $87.5 million bond, according to unofficial election results Saturday.
As of 9:30 p.m., 2,642 votes were counted in favor of the bond and 939 votes were against it.
Of 57,475 registered voters in the county, 3,591 cast ballots in the special election, with 71 out of 71 precincts reporting.
“We are absolutely ecstatic, and we are privileged to be able to pass the largest school bond in West Virginia’s history, and what that’s going to be able to do for the children and the community of Cabell County is just tremendous,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said following the election. “I think this speaks volumes to how the Cabell County community has always supported their schools, and they see the importance of providing the best opportunity for our students to learn.”
The 2020 school bond is essentially a renewal of the current bond passed in 2006 that helped build Huntington, Barboursville and Milton middle schools, among other projects.
The new bond calls for Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville and Milton Elementary to be completely rebuilt, either on-site or at a new location.
Meadows Elementary could be kept on its current site at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard or moved to a new location within the zoning district.
Davis Creek Elementary will be moved to a new site due to ongoing issues faced in its current location coupled with the age of the current building.
While Milton Elementary could be rebuilt on its current site with ample room to allow students to stay at the facility during construction, the school could also be relocated to the site of the former Milton Middle, a property the district already owns.
Nichols Elementary near Barboursville and Hite-Saunders Elementary in Huntington are also expected to receive major renovations including, but not limited to, new windows, doors, roofing, HVAC systems, sprinkler systems and a safe school entrance for Nichols.
Both Huntington High and Cabell Midland High schools will receive safe school “man-trap” entrances, which many facilities in the county have already had installed.
After over six months of collecting feedback from community members and stakeholders, expanding the Career Technology Center to accommodate enrollment and program growth was a high priority for the county and is also addressed in the bond.
The renovation of the current facility presents challenges because of the landscape on which it sits, making relocation a real possibility, and the district has its sights set on the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall for its new home.
The Sears building would more than triple the current facility’s square footage, as well as provide a more centrally located school for students.
The bonds could be sold at 2.5%, meaning a Class II property owner would pay about $6.29 each month, or about $75 per year on a $100,000 home. Class II property owners with a homestead exemption could pay about $4.19 a month, or about $50 annually on the same home.
At the highest rate, a Class II property owner would pay about $7.50 per month, and those with homestead exemption would pay about $5 per month.
The current bond was sold at just under 5% in 2006, and the new replacement bond would not take effect until it is retired in 2021.
In total, the cost of the projects is about $107.2 million. The last $20 million not covered by the bond will be provided in part by the district and in collaboration with the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Saxe said the projects will take place over the next 18-24 months, with a $321 million economic impact to the local economy.