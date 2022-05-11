The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia voters cast ballots Tuesday in a primary election that included the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate races, House of Delegates seats and election of county officials.

Cabell County experienced low voter turnout, however, and issues with missing poll workers Tuesday. Multiple precincts experienced poll workers not showing up, something County Clerk Phyllis Smith addressed.

“We will have to work on that next year,” Smith said.

Fewer than 20% of registered voters in the county turned out to vote in the primary. Smith said this wasn’t unexpected due to the off election year but was “still disappointing.”

This was also the first election for which Cabell County used electronic poll booking, which reportedly went smoothly.

