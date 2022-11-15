HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to begin the canvass of the 2022 general election.
The meeting was held in the county clerk’s office. The board includes the Cabell County commissioners.
During the canvass, absentee and provisional ballots are reviewed to make sure they follow voting requirements, such as signing the ballot envelope and being postmarked by Election Day. Some ballots with issues such as coming from a voter not registered in the county or cast at a precinct different than the voter’s are also reviewed by the board.
“The canvassing process is when the Board of Canvassers in each county meets to review the materials, equipment, and results of an election prior to certification,” the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office said in a tweet Sunday. All counties in the state began their canvassing process Monday.
The canvassing process is when the Board of Canvassers in each county meets to review the materials, equipment, and results of an election prior to certification.
On Monday, the board decided to allow 154 ballots after reviewing 303 ballots. Of those allowed, between 20 to 30 were recreated because some voters were not eligible to vote in a senator or delegate race that they voted in, so those races were blocked out.
After the canvass, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said no race outcomes changed.
While the board met, other election officials recounted by hand ballots from three precincts — 26, 68 and 53. This is to make sure initial counts were accurate, said Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith.
“We have to do this before it can be certified,” she added.
Results can be certified 48 hours after the time when every county in the state has finished its canvass.
In Wayne County, a board also met and finished canvassing for the election at the Wayne County Courthouse in the commission chambers.
As part of the process, a random draw selected precincts 50 and 51 to be fully reviewed.
Provisional votes were also reviewed and added to totals, but the numbers did not affect any of the races, according to County Administrator Jim Boggs.
During the canvass, reporters, political candidates and members of the public were allowed to observe the process. A field representative from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office was also on site at both locations Monday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.