HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to begin the canvass of the 2022 general election.

The meeting was held in the county clerk’s office. The board includes the Cabell County commissioners.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

