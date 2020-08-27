CHARLESTON — AARP West Virginia has launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect West Virginians age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections. A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing information about voting options in West Virginia this fall at https://states.aarp.org/west-virginia/election-voting-guide, the AARP Bulletin, digital communications and paid media.
“We are going to spend a lot of time making sure voters in the Mountain State understand the absentee ballot process — by mail or during early voting — and making sure they feel comfortable if they choose to vote in person on Election Day,” said Gaylene Miller, state director for AARP in West Virginia.
This is the first time, Miller said, that AARP will concentrate on helping people understand some of the changes in the election process that are taking place in states because of the pandemic.
AARP has a 34-year history of nonpartisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates.
Plymale pledges to support congressional term limitsWASHINGTON — U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the national, nonpartisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. State Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, has committed support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge. Previously, candidate Charles Shaffer also signed the pledge.
USTL President Philip Blumel said, “Bob’s and Charles’ support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”
The U.S. Term Limits pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will co-sponsor, vote for and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”
Blumel noted, “More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through a congressional term limits amendment. Bob and Charles know this and are willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”
According to a 2018 nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support.
Working Families Party endorses Salango for governorCHARLESTON — The West Virginia Working Families Party has announced its endorsement of Ben Salango for governor. Salango, a Democrat, currently serves as a Kanawha County commissioner and is running against incumbent Jim Justice.
“As commissioner, Ben fought tirelessly to get paid family leave done for county workers. He knows the meaning of hard work and the struggles many West Virginians go through to make ends meet,” said West Virginia Working Families Director Ryan Frankenberry. “Unlike Jim Justice, Ben will be a governor who looks out for all of us, not just the wealthy few. Salango will end Justice’s culture of corruption that hurts working people.”