HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Volunteer Fire Chiefs Association has made the following endorsements for candidates in the general election for their continued support for the volunteer fire departments in Cabell County, according to a news release from President Andrew Frazier:

State Senate District 5: Robert Plymale (D)

House of Delegates District 16: Daniel Linville (R)

House of Delegates District 17: Chad Lovejoy (D)

House of Delegates District 18: Evan Worrell (R)

Huntington Regional Chamber endorses City Council races

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, has announced its endorsements for Huntington City Council in the upcoming general election.

“As we endorsed Huntington Mayor Steve Williams earlier this year, it’s also important that we also endorse in Huntington City Council’s races, as an effective and pro-business City Council will continue the successes that we have seen from City Hall in the past eight years,” said Rob Sellards, a partner with the law firm of Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards and the chairman of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s HuntPAC, in a news release. “We believe that these endorsed candidates will represent their districts well and reflect the diversity of the city of Huntington and its residents.”

HuntPAC endorsements for Huntington City Council are:

At Large

DuRon Jackson

1st District

Joyce Clark (I)

2nd District

Todd Sweeney

3rd District

Charles Shaw (I)

4th District

Jennifer Wheeler (I)

5th District

Teresa Johnson

6th District

William Dawson Jr.

7th District

Mike Shockley (I)

9th District

Ally Layman

Incumbent council members are marked with (I)

The Huntington Regional Chamber is an association of more than 550 businesses in Cabell and Wayne counties. For a complete list of endorsed candidates, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org/committees/hunt-pac/.

