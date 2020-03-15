Cathy Kunkel’s campaign for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Putnam County, is postponing in-person campaign events for the remainder of March due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The campaign will instead set up online forums and events at facebook.com/kunkel4congress until further notice.
With the announcement, Kunkel also called on the federal government and West Virginia’s congressional delegation for a stronger response to the public health crisis.
“This crisis shows that we need paid sick days in this country so that no one feels compelled to go to work sick and spread around this deadly virus,” she said. “Remembering the impacts of the 2014 water crisis in the Kanawha Valley and the 2019 federal government shutdown in the Eastern Panhandle, we know that the economic impacts of the coronavirus will disproportionately hurt working families and small businesses.”
Stephen Smith launches website for virus resources
Stephen Smith, Democratic candidate for governor of West Virginia, has launched a website for resources surrounding education on the coronavirus.
“In West Virginia, it’s in our blood to fight for each other, to come together in crisis,” Smith said. “There’s no place I’d rather be right now than in this state, in this movement, with all of you.”
His campaign has made West Virginia-specific coronavirus information available at wvcantwait.com/coronavirus.
The page includes updates, information on transmission, best practices and volunteer opportunities. It also includes his policy on seeking paid sick leave for employees and feeding children affected by West Virginia school closures.
Smith’s campaign is also welcoming additional resources about the virus to be sent to team@wvcantwait.com.
Smith will be moving all in-person town hall events and visits online until at least April 13. Attendees will be able to join by phone or video link and participate in the campaign remotely through twice-weekly coronavirus updates on Facebook live on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. More information about the online forums can be found at WVcantwait.com.
Stephens campaign endorsed by Ohio conservative groups
Ohio state representative Jason Stephens’ campaign has received endorsements from several of Ohio’s conservative groups, including the Ohio Republican Party, NRA (National Rifle Association), Buckeye Firearms Association (BFA), Ohio Right to Life and Ohio Value Voters.
Stephens, running to retain his seat representing Ohio’s 93rd House District, said the endorsements and support ensure he will bring home a win in the Tuesday, March 17, election.
“I’m a strong believer that conservative policies will bring economic success and build stronger communities in southern Ohio,” he said in a news release. “I thank these prominent groups who align with my beliefs and decided to support my campaign.”
His campaign said endorsements from prevalent Second Amendment groups, the NRA and Buckeye Firearms Association, show he is an advocate for all law-abiding Ohioans to own a firearm.