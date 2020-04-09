CHARLESTON — Leaders of the West Virginia American Federation of Teachers announced that educators in Cabell, Fayette and Roane counties have endorsed Democrat Ben Salango for governor.
He also has the support of the West Virginia AFL-CIO and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association.
A Kanawha County commissioner, Salango received the endorsement of AFT-Fayette County and AFT-Roane County because of his record of getting things done.
“Ben Salango is the best choice for West Virginia’s educators,” said Amy Neal, president of AFT-Cabell. “We are proud to endorse Ben Salango because he knows how to get things done, and we know that he will be a champion for public education. Cabell County teachers are excited to vote for Ben, and we encourage all public school employees to join us in working to elect him in 2020.”
Last week, Salango was endorsed by the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association.
Tabit contributions top $336,000CHARLESTON — The Committee to Elect Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit to the West Virginia Supreme Court, Division 2, filed its first-quarter report with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office on April 7, showing contributions to her campaign have topped $336,000.
“At its first fundraiser last August, Judge Tabit’s committee raised more than both 2018 election winners raised throughout their entire campaigns,” stated Erika Bailey, Tabit’s campaign manager. “Additionally, its 10 total invitations have reflected the endorsement of more than 750 leaders from each of our event locations including mayors, educators, attorneys from both sides of the bar, and other community leaders.”
Tabit placed second in her division in the special election in November 2018, her first statewide race.
A Charleston native, Tabit earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University in 1983 and her law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1986. She was appointed to the Kanawha County bench in 2014 and was elected to the bench in 2016. Tabit presides over the county’s Juvenile Drug Court.
The election date for this nonpartisan race has been moved from May 12 to June 9 due to the COVID-19 emergency.