Dave Miller, former deputy commissioner of agriculture and head of WVU Extension, this week kicked off his candidacy for West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture at his farm in Tunnelton, West Virginia.
“Over the past several months, I have talked with farmers and people all over West Virginia, many of whom have asked me to run for this position,” Miller said in a news release. “They told me that because of my firsthand experience as a farmer, as well as my work as deputy commissioner under Commissioner Gus R. Douglass and my service with the Extension Service and the Legislature, they believe I am uniquely qualified to advance agriculture across West Virginia.”
Miller has worked as a teacher, principal, coach and director of personnel in West Virginia’s public schools, and was later elected to both the House of Delegates and the state Senate. After serving as deputy commissioner of agriculture for five years, he then served West Virginia University in key positions, including as associate provost and director of Extension.
“I have had the honor to work with farmers and those in agri-business in all 55 West Virginia counties,” Miller said. “For the past several years, my wife, Barbara, and I have learned even more about this vital industry by raising beef and dairy cattle as well as field crops at our 100-acre farm here in Tunnelton. Through this firsthand experience, we fully understand the struggles of West Virginia farmers and want to help them be more successful. We are very proud to call ourselves ‘farmers.’”
The registered Democrat said he plans a grassroots campaign based on listening to farmers and voters across the state and using social media to communicate with constituents. Learn more about Miller on his Facebook page.
Silva announces run for District 22 seat
Cecil Silva, a Democratic candidate for House of Delegates District 22, kicked off his campaign Sept. 30 at Morrisvale/Ryan Community Center in Morrisvale, West Virginia.
Silva spoke to the crowd about his platform for West Virginia and District 22, which focuses on jobs, education, the opioid crisis, veterans, emergency services and roads.
District 22 incorporates parts of Lincoln, Putnam, Boone and Logan counties.
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/Cecilfor22nddistrict/.
Kunkel for Congress raises $59,833 in third quarter
Cathy Kunkel’s campaign for the 2nd Congressional District of West Virginia raised $59,833 in the third quarter of 2019, according to the campaign’s financial report filed with the Federal Election Commission earlier this month.
“Our campaign does not take corporate money, and we are successfully building up a base of small donors,” said Kunkel, currently the only candidate running for the Democratic nomination.
The campaign raised funds from over 300 individual donors in the quarter. Since launching in September, Kunkel for Congress has organized six meet-and-greet events across the district, with more than 20 similar events planned, according to her campaign.
“We’ve heard residents demanding action on basic infrastructure needs, including broadband and even just reliable 911 service; we’ve heard from small businesses struggling with our expensive health care system; and we’ve heard from high school and college students demanding action on climate change,” Kunkel said in a news release. “Although the issues across this district are very diverse, we have also heard a unified message of frustration with our state and national political establishment that have consistently prioritized the interests of large corporations over the welfare of people in the district.”
