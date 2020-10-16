HUNTINGTON — Health Care for All WV will host its final virtual health care candidate forum from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, featuring candidates from the Cabell County region.
Closed captioning for the hearing impaired will be provided. To attend, register at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/health-care-candidate/register.
Voters consistently rank health care among their top concerns in elections. These 2020 virtual candidate forums are sponsored by West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, West Virginia Citizen Action Education Fund and West Virginians for Affordable Health Care. This final forum event is co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area, West Virginia.
This event will be moderated by Betty Barrett from the League of Women Voters, using a question and answer format, and will be an opportunity for attendees to hear from candidates on health care issues and ask them questions.
All local, state and federal candidates in each targeted race applicable to the Cabell County region were invited to this nonpartisan event. Participating candidates will publicly discuss their position on the policies in the state health agenda. View more details at www.healthcareforallwv.com.
West Virginia Business & Industry Council endorses Justice
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Business and Industry Council (WVBIC), one of the largest business trade organizations in West Virginia, has endorsed Gov. Jim Justice for re-election in the 2020 general election for governor.
“Our members believe you share our goal of improving West Virginia’s business climate and growing our job base. We are encouraging the state’s business community to support your candidacy,” said Chris Hamilton, chairman of the West Virginia Business and Industry Council, in a news release.
The council cited the creation of over 19,000 new jobs in West Virginia in 2019, before the pandemic, and the state led the country in GDP growth in 2019.
It cited job growth and expansion from large and small companies, including Hino Motors, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Facebook, MPLX, Pietro Fiorentini, Northrup Grumman, Proctor & Gamble, Pratt and Whitney, Virgin Hyperloop One, and Great Barrel Co.
The West Virginia Business & Industry Council represents a cross-section of West Virginia’s job creators, including health care, mining, insurance, retail, trucking, agricultural and construction.
Independent Oil and Gas Association of WV endorses Justice, Trump
CHARLESTON — Executive Director Charlie Burd says the board of directors of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) is formally endorsing the campaigns for the re-election of Gov. Jim Justice and President Donald J. Trump in the general election Nov. 3.
Burd said in a news release the endorsements are a testimony to the Justice and Trump administrations’ dedication to the advancement of oil and natural gas exploration and production.
The association cited Justice’s actions to promote investments in drilling and storage of natural gas liquids, develop critical pipeline infrastructure and create downstream petrochemical and manufacturing opportunities through signing into law legislation that promoted NGL storage and transportation and investment in manufacturing that uses natural gas and creates jobs; allows for expedited permitting and modified the rules in the drilling of horizontal wells; and allowed producers to provide direct natural gas service to end users of natural gas in specific large volumes, to name a few.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States has become the world’s No. 1 producer of oil and continues to maintain its position as the No. 1 producer of natural gas,” the association wrote in its release. “This unprecedented growth in production has resulted in savings to the U.S. consumer over $200 billion annually through lower energy prices.”
“Without question, Governor Jim Justice and President Donald Trump have worked in unison to ‘Keep America Great’ through their efforts to provide West Virginia and all citizens, growing economies that raise the hopes for our state and nation,” Burd said in the release. “IOGA firmly stands with Gov. Jim Justice and President Trump on their commitment to advance policies that protect, promote and benefit hardworking West Virginian citizens while retaining the position of the United States as the energy producing leader of the world.”