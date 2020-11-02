HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, last month announced additional endorsements ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.
They include:
- Huntington City Council Chair Mark Bates (R), Delegate Sean Hornbuckle and Delegate Daniel Linville to the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 16th District races, where votes may select three candidates to represent them from this district in the Legislature
- Riley Moore for West Virginia’s State Treasurer
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for reelection
- and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner for reelection
- The Huntington Regional Chamber is an association of more than 550 business in Cabell and Wayne counties. For a complete list of endorsed candidates, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org/committees/hunt-pac/.
Manchin endorses Petsonk in AG race
BECKLEY, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., endorsed Democrat Sam Brown Petsonk for West Virginia Attorney General.
“Now more than ever, West Virginia needs an Attorney General who will fight to make sure their health care isn’t taken away because of pre-existing conditions like diabetes, pregnancy, or high blood pressure. I know Sam Petsonk and he is that man,” Manchin said.
Petsonk is a Beckley-based lawyer who served as an advisor to U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd. He faces off in the General Election against AG Patrick Morrisey.
Jorgensen endorses Kolenich for governor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Libertarian candidate for Governor of West Virginia Erika Kolenich received the endorsement of presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen.
Kolenich and Jorgensen, both educated and accomplished businesswomen, lead the Libertarian ticket this year in West Virginia.
The Libertarian party is the fastest growing and the third largest political party in the state of West Virginia. Known as the Party of Principle, the Libertarians have a platform opposing government interference in personal, family and business decisions. Kolenich will appear as the Libertarian candidate for Governor on the General Election ballot.