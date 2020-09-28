HUNTINGTON — Last week, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, endorsed Huntington Mayor Steve Williams for re-election.
“Mayor Steve Williams is a public servant that we can all be proud of,” said Rob Sellards, a partner with Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards law firm who also serves as the Huntington Regional Chamber’s HuntPAC chair. “His leadership during difficult times has not only placed Huntington in a great position to grow and do well, but also has produced tangible results that merit our support.
"From lowering crime rates, managing the city’s budget to fiscal stability, and leading the effort where Huntington was named America’s Best Community in a national contest a few years ago, his service to the people of Huntington has been truly historic.
"His bold plans for areas that need redevelopment, such as the Highlawn neighborhood and Huntington’s westside, deserve our support for both the people who live there and our economy. We look forward to voting for Mayor Steve Williams on November 3 and working with him in his third and final term.”
The Huntington Regional Chamber is an association of more than 550 business in Cabell and Wayne counties.
“The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce year in and year out does so much to make our region a better place to live and do business,” said Williams. “The businesses of our community provide employment and enhance our quality of life. I will fight endlessly to live up to the trust and confidence you have placed in me.
"Together we will continue to make Huntington a city that sets standards others will seek to emulate.”
For more information, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org.
Alliance for Retired Americans endorses Salango for governor
CHARLESTON — Ben Salango’s campaign for governor recently announced that it has received the endorsement of the Alliance for Retired Americans (ARA). Citing his commitment to helping West Virginia’s senior citizens, the ARA threw its support behind Salango, a Democrat.
“Ben Salango represents the best of what the Mountain State has to offer,” said Ginny Moles, president of the West Virginia Alliance for Retired Americans. “Ben knows how to get things done for seniors. As a county commissioner he cleared the waitlist for seniors in need of a hot meal. He will work to help West Virginia seniors to retire with dignity and age in place.
“We are proud to support Ben because we know he will make a great governor. His steadfast commitment to improving the lives of all West Virginia’s seniors particularly during a time like this when we are at an elevated risk shows that he is a proven leader in a time of crisis."
Salango said he looks forward to working together to continue bettering the lives of senior citizens and ensuring their health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCuskey receives HuntPAC endorsement
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, has endorsed West Virginia Auditor John B. “JB” McCuskey for re-election on Nov. 3.
"During his time as State Auditor, he has been accessible and quick to respond when our Chamber and its members have needed help from his office," said Rob Sellards.
"We are also appreciative of his leadership in developing the online West Virginia Checkbook website -- https://www.wvcheckbook.gov -- which allows for greater transparency of public funds in West Virginia and how they are being used.”
McCuskey said he was pleased to have the Huntington business community's support in his bid for a second term.
“We have spent three and a half years trying to build a government that is efficient, transparent and effective," he said. "An endorsement like this one gives us confidence that our hard work is working off, and that our job creators are confident in our vision for West Virginia.”
