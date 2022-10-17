HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee (HuntPAC) has announced its endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates running in races that are considered important to the Chamber’s business community were selected for endorsement. Questionnaires were sent to candidates in those races, which were a part of HuntPAC’s decision-making process. Only candidates who returned questionnaires by the deadline were considered for endorsement.
HuntPAC uses a variety of information in making its decisions. For incumbents, voting record, previous leadership positions, and contributions to community and economic development projects are weighed. For non-incumbents, candidate questionnaires play a role in helping to determine how a candidate will work as an elected official.
“HuntPAC confidently endorses these candidates for election in November,” said Rob Sellards, chair of the HuntPAC Committee, in a news release. “The majority of our endorsed candidates are incumbents with proven track records of supporting the business community and driving future growth.”
U.S. House of Representatives
Carol Miller, 1st (Southern) District
West Virginia Senate candidates
Mike Woelfel, 5th District
West Virginia House of Delegates candidates
Daniel Linville, 22nd District
Patrick Lucas, 24th District
Sean Hornbuckle, 25th District
Matt Rohrbach, 26th District
Ric Griffith, 27th District
Cabell County Commission
Liza Caldwell, District 1
Wayne County Commission
Travis Thompson
Amendment 2
For
The Herald-Dispatch is running news, including events and endorsements, from candidates running in 2022 elections. To submit your campaign news, send an email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Campaign Trails.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.