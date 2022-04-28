HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee (HuntPAC) has announced its endorsements for the May 2022 primary election.
Candidates running in Cabell and Wayne counties in races considered important to the Chamber’s business community were selected for endorsement.
Questionnaires were sent to candidates in these races, which were a part of HuntPAC’s decision-making process. Only candidates who return questionnaires are considered for endorsement.
HuntPAC uses a variety of information in making its decisions. For incumbents, voting record, previous leadership positions and contributions to community and economic development projects are carefully weighed.
For non-incumbents, candidate questionnaires play an important role in helping to determine how a candidate will work as an elected official.
“HuntPAC endorses candidates who are pro-business in their philosophy,” said Rob Sellards, Chair of HuntPAC. “Our goal is to let the business community know who we have identified as being candidates that are not only good for business, but also good for the community as a whole.”
U.S. House of Representatives
Carol Miller — 1st District (southern counties)
West Virginia Senate
Mike Woelfel — 5th District
West Virginia House of Delegates
Jodi Biller — 23rd District
Tyler Haslam — 24th District
Sean Hornbuckle — 25th District
Matt Rohrbach — 26th District
Chad Lovejoy — 27th District
Nate Randolph — 29th District
Cabell County Commission
Liza Caldwell — District 1
Caleb Gibson — District 3
West Virginia’s primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10.
The Herald-Dispatch is running news, including events and endorsements, from candidates running in 2022 elections. To submit your campaign news, send an email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Campaign Trails.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.