HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the board of HuntPAC, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, voted unanimously to endorse United States Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for her re-election this year.
“At a divisive time in our country’s history, Sen. Capito is a public servant that all West Virginians can be proud of and support,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber.
“Sen. Capito was endorsed by our Chamber when she first ran for the United States Senate in 2014, and she continues to work hard to represent West Virginia’s interests in Washington, D.C. She also has an excellent staff of professionals in her offices that are smart, quick to help, and understand the needs of our businesses here at home.
“Even though she represents the entire Mountain State, we see her here in our region frequently, and appreciate the priority and understanding that she gives to the Huntington area. We’re fortunate to call Shelley Moore Capito our United States Senator and look forward to working with her in the next six years.”
The primary election in West Virginia will occur Tuesday, May 12.
Webb named one of 50 notable women in Kentucky politics
FRANKFORT — Sen. Robin L. Webb, D-Grayson, has been named by The Kentucky Gazette as one of the notable women in Kentucky politics and government for 2019.
The women presented with the esteemed honor were deemed “intelligent and powerful women in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Last year, The Kentucky Gazette reached out to its audience and asked readers to nominate women who have had an impact on public affairs, politics and government in the Commonwealth.
According to The Gazette, the women chosen are highly admired by their peers, colleagues and collaborators who respect their work in professions that are predominantly male.
“During my time in the legislature, I’ve tried to exemplify professionalism and respect to my colleagues,” Webb said. “It is a privilege to be recognized as one of the notable women in Kentucky politics. I owe much of this to those that have guided me along the way and to those that paved the way before me to receive such a distinguished honor.”
Webb served in the House of Representatives 96th District of Carter and Lewis counties from 1999 to 2009 and was the second ranking member of the powerful Appropriations and Revenue Committee.
In 2009, she was elected to the Senate representing the 18th District, which is now Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.