MORGANTOWN — West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt has collected more endorsements in his bid for re-election.
Leohardt’s support for the 2nd Amendment and his voting record on firearm-related issues earned him an endorsement from the National Rifle Association of America (NRA).
“Your ‘A’ rating and endorsement reflects your candidacy as solid pro-gun/pro-hunting who is an advocate for the right to keep and bear arms,” said state NRA director Art Thomm in a news release.
For his commitment to rebuild and grow the state’s economy, the West Virginia Business and Industry Council and West Virginia Coal Association also unanimously endorsed his re-election bid.
Leonhardt’s other endorsements include West Virginians for Life, the West Virginia Oil Marketers and Grocers Association and the Board of Directors of the West Virginia Trucking Association.
West Virginians for Coal endorses JusticeCHARLESTON — West Virginians for Coal, the political action committee of the West Virginia Coal Association, has announced the endorsement of Gov. Jim Justice, who is seeking re-election in the 2020 Republican primary.
“On behalf of our board of directors and our political action committee, West Virginians for Coal, I am pleased to announce our enthusiastic support and endorsement of Governor Jim Justice in the 2020 Republican primary election,” said Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association.
In a news release, the association cites Justice’s defense and support of coal miners and mining jobs.
“Governor Justice’s deep knowledge of our industry and our people has been most beneficial in sustaining our presence as a major and essential component of America’s energy portfolio. We are excited about Governor Justice’s next four years and are ready to help his re-election be successful,” Raney said.
Communications Workers of America endorses SalangoCHARLESTON — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango has been endorsed by the Communications Workers of America.
CWA represents public safety workers, flight attendants and telecommunications workers at Frontier and AT&T.
“We are proud to endorse Ben Salango as we’ve seen firsthand how he gets things done,” said Elaine Harris, international representative, District 2-13. “Ben will stand with working people to move West Virginia forward.”
“Ben’s always been there for us on the Kanawha County Commission,” said Robin Young, West Virginia CWA State Council president. “I’ve watched him stand up for workers, and that’s why we are excited to have our members support Ben in the Democratic primary.”
Election information
Primary election dates and deadlines in West Virginia have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
May 19 is now the voter registration deadline.
Early voting at county courthouses or designated locations will take place May 27 to June 6, during normal business hours and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registered voters are also being sent post cards asking whether they would like an absentee ballot rather than voting in person.
Primary Election Day is June 9, 2020. For more information, visit sos.wv.gov.