LEXINGTON, Ky. — Retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath has been endorsed by the National Education Association Fund in the U.S. Senate race in Kentucky.
“Amy McGrath has the grit and determination to be a great senator for the commonwealth, and we are proud to support her campaign,” said KEA President Eddie Campbell. “She has the empathy and courage to stand up for our children and our families who continue to face the challenges and make the sacrifices brought on by the coronavirus.”
McGrath’s education policy platform was developed with the input of veteran educators and includes policies to both bolster public school systems and better support teachers and support personnel.
“As the mother of three small kids and the daughter of a teacher, I have a deep respect and appreciation for the educators who are teaching and supporting the next generation of Kentuckians,” McGrath said. “In the Senate, I won’t just talk about the value of our educators; I’ll take action to ensure their pensions are protected, they can withdraw the Social Security benefits they’ve paid into and they have the resources they need to do their jobs.”
Manchin endorses Petsonk in AG race
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has endorsed Sam Brown Petsonk, Democratic nominee for West Virginia attorney general.
In his endorsement, Manchin emphasized the importance of protecting access to affordable health care for West Virginians, an issue central to Petsonk’s campaign.
“Now more than ever, West Virginia needs an attorney general who will fight to make sure their health care isn’t taken away because of preexisting conditions like diabetes, pregnancy or high blood pressure,” Manchin said. “I know Sam Petsonk, and he is that man. In 2018, Patrick Morrisey was on a crusade to cut health care for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians, and now in 2020, even in the middle of a global health pandemic, he continues to fight for a lawsuit that would eliminate protections for people with preexisting conditions.
“As a ninth-generation West Virginian and a lawyer that has fought for our coal miners and our schools, Sam Petsonk understands the importance of protecting West Virginia, and that’s why I am endorsing him to be West Virginia’s next attorney general.”
Lovejoy, Rohrbach endorsed by HuntPAC
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, has endorsed Chad Lovejoy and Dr. Matthew Rohrbach for re-election to the West Virginia House of Delegates in the upcoming general election.
“The HuntPAC Committee believes that these gentlemen are the best choices to represent the people of Cabell County and a portion of Wayne County in the West Virginia House of Delegates,” said Rob Sellards, a partner with the law firm of Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards and the chairman of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s HuntPAC. “As members of our Chamber of Commerce, it is important to recognize that these delegates work well together and often reach across the aisle to build consensus at a time when our state and country is often divided by politics. We hope voters will support Lovejoy and Rohrbach for re-election to the West Virginia House in the 17th District.”
The Huntington Regional Chamber is an association of more than 550 businesses in Cabell and Wayne counties.
“I’m grateful for the continued confidence of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and for all that its members and their employees do every day for our community,” Lovejoy said. “We are truly all in this together, and I share their commitment to growing our local economy.”
Rohrbach said he appreciated the endorsement.
“I will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to solve the problems of West Virginia,” he said.