HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, has endorsed Rupert W. “Rupie” Phillips, Robert H. “Bob” Plymale and Chandler Swope in the General Election to serve in the West Virginia Senate.
“The HuntPAC Committee believes that these gentlemen are the best choices to represent the people of Cabell and Wayne counties in the West Virginia Senate,” said Rob Sellards, a partner with the law firm of Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards and the chair of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s HuntPAC. “I serve with Senator Plymale on local community boards and credit his distinguished legacy of service to this region as a major factor in his endorsement. As their Senate districts contain a portion of Wayne County, having Rupie Phillips and Chandler Swope in the West Virginia Senate will be good for our economy and the constituents they serve.”
Plymale and Phillips thanked the Chamber for its support. Swope is unopposed in the General Election.
The Huntington Regional Chamber is an association of more than 550 business in Cabell and Wayne counties. For more information, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org.
Manufacturing leaders endorse Justice
CHARLESTON — West Virginians for Manufacturing Jobs Political Action Committee (WVMJ PAC), in consultation with the West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA), has endorsed Gov. Jim Justice for reelection in the 2020 General Election.
"Governor Justice took swift action in response to the COVID-19 crisis. He recognized the necessity of manufacturing as an essential industry in response to COVID, which allowed West Virginia's manufacturers to respond to critical needs during these challenging times," said WVMA President Rebecca McPhail. "He quickly assembled a responsive crisis team, and they all have worked tirelessly to adapt to the changing landscape of the pandemic."
"The leadership of Governor Justice is what we need to move West Virginia forward in the coming years ... We appreciate your strong leadership through unprecedented times in the Mountain State and look forward to working with you during your second term as Governor," concluded McPhail.
Under Governor Justice's leadership, West Virginia welcomed job growth and expansion from large and small companies, including Hino Motors, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Facebook, MPLX, Pietro Fiorentini, Northrup Grumman, Proctor & Gamble, Pratt and Whitney, Hyperloop One, and Great Barrel Company to name a few.
Commissioner Cartmill endorsed in reelection bid
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC, endorsed Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill for reelection.
“Having served the people of Barboursville as their mayor for eight years and possessing a knowledge of government at all levels, she has brought leadership and fiscal responsibility to Cabell County and its government," said Rob Sellards, a partner with Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards law firm who also serves as the Huntington Regional Chamber’s HuntPAC chair. "We appreciate her longtime public service and look forward to continuing to work with her at the Commission.”
The Huntington Regional Chamber is an association of more than 550 business in Cabell and Wayne counties.
“My ability to work with both parties at the local, state and federal level can accomplish much for Cabell County," Cartmill said. "I will be responsive to the needs of the people and will work hard to see that those needs are met.”