CHARLESTON — The Professional Firefighters of West Virginia (PFFWV) is supporting Ben Salango for governor in the 2020 general election.
The membership of the PFFWV is comprised of firefighters and EMTs across the state of West Virginia. The PFFWV is part of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) and represents over 1,000 active and retired members.
“Ben Salango is a true friend of firefighters and first responders,” said Brian Jones, president of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia, in a news release. “West Virginia’s firefighters and EMTs know Ben will have our back as governor. When in the Governor’s Mansion, we trust Ben to fight for the resources we need to combat the opioid epidemic and ensure the safety of West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Myron Boggess, president of Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317, said, “We have Ben’s back because he has our back. It’s time West Virginia had a governor who will fight hard for the men and women on the front lines.”
If elected governor, Salango says he will expand mental health and substance abuse counseling for all first responders and will encourage the creation of wellness centers specifically for first responders. He also says he plans to focus on the recruitment and retention of professional firefighters across West Virginia.
While campaigning this month, Salango also joined Huntington officials and members of the community in Ritter Park on Sept. 12 as part of his “Driving West Virginia Forward Tour” conducted with West Virginia School Service Personnel Association Executive Director Joe White.
Social Security Works endorses Kunkel for Congress
With threats to defund Social Security looming, congressional candidate Cathy Kunkel has pledged to defend the program, if elected, and fight to expand benefits. Her plan includes closing loopholes that benefit wealthy Americans and supporting H.R. 1170, the Social Security Expansion Act.
As a result of her stance, Social Security Works PAC is endorsing Kunkel’s campaign.
“Both of my parents spent their careers working for the Social Security Administration. I know that Social Security is a lifeline for many of our seniors who are facing rising utility and prescription drug costs and often assuming the responsibility of caring for grandchildren. I will oppose any attempt to cut Social Security benefits,” says Kunkel.
More than 25% of West Virginia residents receive Social Security benefits.
Kunkel is running to represent West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the central portion of the state, including Kanawha and Putnam counties.