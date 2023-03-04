CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, candidate for governor, has added former Republican Governors Association official Clinton Soffer to his campaign as general consultant and chief strategist.
“Clinton’s leadership and expertise brings a unique opportunity to our campaign,” Warner said in a news release.
Soffer most recently served as the deputy political director for the Republican Governors Association.
Before that, Soffer served in a number of roles at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and Republican National Committee.
“I’m beyond excited to join Mac Warner’s campaign for Governor,” Soffer said in the release. “West Virginia needs a governor who will fight to protect conservative values. West Virginia needs a governor who will work to address the state’s challenges and opportunities. Mac Warner will be that governor.”
Warner announced his candidacy in January.
Quarles endorsed by elected officials
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles last month announced he has earned the endorsements of over 200 Kentucky elected officials, including nearly one-quarter of all county judge executives, over 25 members of the General Assembly, and dozens of magistrates.
“As Governor, I will fight for all Kentuckians and work alongside my colleagues in local, state, and national seats,” said Quarles in a news release. “You don’t run for Governor alone, nor would I want to. I am grateful for those that have endorsed me and shown support for our campaign. This is just the start!”
The Herald-Dispatch is running news, including events and endorsements, from candidates running in future elections. To submit your campaign news, send an email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Campaign Trails.”
