Jeanette Rowsey, a Democrat running for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 17, will host a “Women’s Vote Centennial” fundraiser March 10 to commemorate the date the West Virginia Legislature ratified the 19th Amendment, granting women the constitutional right to vote.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Vandalia Crowd House above Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, 833 3rd Ave. Rear in Huntington. Democratic candidates, former legislators and other special guests will help present the story of how women’s vote supporters at the Capitol won the struggle for ratification against great odds.
For event details and reservations, call 304-736-4366 or visit www.rowseyforthehouse.com.
Union endorses Salango
On Feb. 25, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades endorsed Ben Salango for governor.
IUPAT represents over 1,800 members in the construction industry across West Virginia. Its membership includes painters, drywall finishers, glaziers, hydroblasters/vacuum technicians and sign and display workers. This is the union’s first endorsement of the 2020 election cycle.
IUPAT District Council 53 Business Manager Dan Poling praised Salango for his unwavering support of strong union jobs.
“IUPAT District Council 53 is excited to rally behind Ben Salango in this race,” Poling said in a news release. “His candidacy is a breath of fresh air for working families in West Virginia. Ben’s work as a Kanawha County commissioner, an attorney and a small-business owner proves his commitment to helping West Virginians, creating jobs and getting things done.”
Poling said union members plan on campaigning for Salango in the race for governor.
West Virginians for Life endorses Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginians for Life Political Action Committee (WVL-PAC), the internal political action committee of West Virginians for Life, the state’s largest and most influential pro-life organization, recently announced the endorsement of incumbent Gov. Jim Justice.
“We commend Jim Justice for his support of pro-life legislation while serving as governor of West Virginia and are confident he will continue to be a strong advocate for the right to life in his next term,” said Wanda Franz, president of West Virginians for Life, in a news release.
Justice welcomed the endorsement and noted he looks forward to signing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
“As long as I am governor, I will always defend the right to life of every unborn child,” Justice said in the release.
