CHARLESTON — The National Rifle Association of America’s Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF), the political action committee of the National Rifle Association, the country’s largest and most influential defender of Second Amendment rights, recently announced the endorsement of Gov. Jim Justice for reelection. Justice, a Republican seeking a second term in office, was awarded an NRA-PVF “A” rating and endorsement for the 2020 West Virginia General Election.
“This endorsement is a reflection of your steadfast support of the Second Amendment and demonstrated leadership on Second Amendment issues during your tenure as Governor,” said Art Thomm, state director of NRA State and Local Affairs.
The group said Justice is a lifelong outdoorsman and hunter who has worked to protect Second Amendment rights, protect and increase access to public hunting lands, and make West Virginia a hunting and fishing destination.
Morrisey, Capito endorsed by HuntPAC
HUNTINGTON — HuntPAC, the Political Action Committee of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in their bids for reelection. The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 550 business in Cabell and Wayne counties.
Bill Bissett, president & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said even though Capito represents the entire state, she is in the region frequently, showing the priority she gives the area.
“At a divisive time in our country’s history, Senator Capito is a public servant that all West Virginians can be proud of and support,” Bissett said in a news release. “Senator Capito was endorsed by our Chamber when she first ran for the United States Senate in 2014 and she continues to work hard to represent West Virginia’s interests in Washington, D.C.”
Since he was elected, Patrick Morrisey made the West Virginia’s Attorney General’s office into an effective and professional law office that serves the people of West Virginia and wins important cases, said Rob Sellards, a partner with Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards law firm who also serves as the Huntington Regional Chamber’s HuntPAC Chair.
“AG Morrisey is clear in his intent and, simply put, gets things done,” Sellards said. “He has been a champion for our hospitals, natural gas production and other economic development actions that either bring or keep opportunities here at home.”
Morrisey said he appreciates the support from the business community throughout West Virginia.
“My office will continue to do everything imaginable to remove impediments to economic development and to fight the opioid epidemic during my next term in office,” he said.
For more information, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org.