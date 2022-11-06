WASHINGTON — The National Association of Home Builders has endorsed U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., for re-election to Congress.
“Rep. Miller has consistently demonstrated that she is a champion of housing and has pushed to advance policies that will help ease the nation’s housing affordability crisis, put families in homes, create jobs and spur economic growth,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a home builder and developer from Savannah, Georgia, in a news release
NAHB is working to elect pro-housing, pro-business candidates to Congress to ensure that housing and the economy move forward. Konter says Miller has called for easing building material production bottlenecks and eliminating tariffs on Canadian lumber to help builders construct more homes and reduce housing costs.
Housing accounts for about 15% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and new home construction is an engine of job creation. On average, workers from 22 fields are needed to build a home.
The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 130,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction.
Paul to visit Ashland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, Nov. 7, Dr. Rand Paul will host get out the vote events in Ashland, Erlanger, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, Paducah and Bowling Green.
The local event will take place at 8:45 a.m. at Ashland Regional Airport, 501 Scott St., in Worthington, Kentucky.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.