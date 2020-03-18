CHARLESTON — The West Virginia AFL-CIO voted unanimously to endorse Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango in his campaign for governor, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin threw his support behind the candidate as well.
“West Virginia’s next governor must have a true commitment and dedication to protecting West Virginia’s working families, and that’s why we are proud to endorse Ben Salango,” said West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword in a news release. “It’s time West Virginia had a governor who works just as hard as the people do. Ben learned the value of hard work in high school, as a union member bagging groceries at Kroger.”
The West Virginia AFL-CIO represents more than 600 affiliated unions, 70,000 working families and 70,000 retirees in the Mountain State.
Manchin, meanwhile, praised Salango’s record of getting things done as a Kanawha County commissioner and his ability to defeat Jim Justice.
“Ben is the one candidate who can win in November and meet head-on the great challenges we face in our state,” Manchin said. “His energy and vitality will make him a governor who works every day to improve the lives of all West Virginians.”
Salango is among five people vying for the Democratic nomination in the May 12 primary election.
Justice suspends political events over virus concerns
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has suspended all public events and fundraisers for his re-election campaign as a result of the evolving concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Governor Justice’s top priority is protecting the people of West Virginia from coronavirus and preparing for its potential future spread. He is leading the state’s effort every day, and that is his top priority,” said Roman Stauffer, campaign manager for Justice, in a news release.
Justice looks forward to returning to the campaign trail in the future, Stauffer said, and plans to use other methods to contact and reach voters that do not include person-to-person contact.
HuntPAC endorses Supreme Court candidates
HUNTINGTON — The board of HuntPAC, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee, has voted unanimously to endorse Justice Tim Armstead and Justice John Hutchison for re-election as well as Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
“After a careful review of the candidates on the ballot, conducting interviews with the more prominent candidates, and an analysis of the campaigns for these three seats on West Virginia’s highest court this year, Tim Armstead, John Hutchison and Joanna Tabit were selected as the right choices for our endorsement,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber, in a news release. “We wanted to endorse as soon as possible in these three races for the West Virginia Supreme Court, as this nonpartisan ballot will be decided during the primary election and these races will not be on the ballot in the general election this fall. It is our hope that both our membership and prospective voters will make certain that the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will continue to move in the right direction by voting for Tim Armstead, John Hutchison and Joanna Tabit on May 12, 2020.”
Lawmakers in W.Va. support congressional term limits
WASHINGTON — U.S. Term Limits (USTL), a nonpartisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, says three candidates vying for West Virginia House of Delegates seats from District 16 have signed pledges supporting the group’s quest to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specifically to place term limits on Congress.
Mark Bates has committed support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge. Previously, candidates Daniel Linville and John Mandt Jr., both incumbents, also signed the pledge. The primary election is scheduled for May 12.
According to a 2018 nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”