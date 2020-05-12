CHARLESTON — The Associated Builders and Contractors of West Virginia (ABCWV) has endorsed Woody Thrasher in the upcoming primary election for governor of West Virginia.
The ABCWV Board of Directors voted on the endorsement during their April board meeting. Thrasher founded the Thrasher Group, a member of ABCWV that has working alongside other members on projects across the region.
“Our members are thoroughly impressed with Woody’s vision for West Virginia. They have enjoyed decades of working with him, and they know from experience that when you work with Woody on anything, you’re working with someone who cares and will do it right. That’s the kind of representative our state needs in the Governor’s Office,” said Bryan Hoylman, president of ABCWV, in a news release
ABCWV represents the state’s merit shop construction industry. Its members have supported representatives who they feel believe in the free market and who understand that the key to success in West Virginia is a thriving and robust economy.
“Not only does Woody understand the dynamics of our economy in West Virginia, and what it will take to lead our state in a new direction, but he’s one of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet. When you add that kind of passion and energy to his experience and knowledge, positive results are not far behind. And results are what our business leaders at ABCWV are interested in,” Hoylman said.
West Virginia Farmers endorse Justice for re-election
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Farm PAC, the political action committee of the West Virginia Farm Bureau, has endorsed Gov. Jim Justice for re-election.
Before he became governor, Justice was the largest farmer east of the Mississippi River, and his West Virginia farms have won national corn growing competitions, according to the group. They also cited his success in growing his family’s farming business from a small farm in Monroe County to over 50,000 acres across four states.
Justice has worked with West Virginia farmers to promote West Virginia-grown agriculture products, increase agriculture jobs and highlight the importance of farmers and agriculture businesses to our economy, the group noted in a news release announcing the endorsement.
Sierra Club endorses Swearengin
The West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed Paula Jean Swearengin in the U.S. Senate election.
“We are confident that she will work to protect West Virginia families’ health, air and water, and build a clean energy economy that works for West Virginia,” the group wrote in a news release announcing the endorsement. “Given the current administration’s continued threats to our clean air and water and public lands, it is more important than ever to elect environmental champions like Paula Jean.”
Along with the endorsement, the Sierra Club plans to offer its volunteers to assist in Swearengin’s campaign.