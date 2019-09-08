Ward to run for Ohio House District 93
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Matt Ward, self-described as a community advocate and public servant, recently announced his candidacy for the Ohio House of Representatives' District 93.
Ward, a Republican, said in a news release he hopes to bring his experience in government and community to the Ohio Statehouse. He currently works as an advancement coordinator for Young Life, a Christian organization dedicated to helping young people.
"As an advocate for young people in our community and decade-long member of the Fairland Board of Education, my No. 1 commitment will be improving the 93rd District for our future generations," he said in the release.
Prior to joining Young Life, Ward served as a legislative aide to former Southern Ohio Reps. John Carey and Clyde Evans. He previously served on the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee.
Ward is the father of three children, and he and his family live in Proctorville.
The 93rd House District seat is currently held by Rep. Ryan Smith, R-Bidwell, who is term limited.
Kunkel announces run against Mooney
CHARLESTON — An energy policy analyst and co-founder of Rise Up WV announced her candidacy Tuesday for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Putnam County.
Cathy Kunkel said she is running for the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat held by Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.. She said her platform emphasizes the need for economic transition and strengthening of rural communities, calling for federal infrastructure investment in water systems, broadband, reclamation and transportation, as well as policies to support working families and to protect pensions, strengthen public education and eliminate student debt, and provide health care for all.
As an energy policy analyst, Kunkel has testified in rate hearings before the West Virginia Public Service Commission. Her analyses of the financial effects of natural gas drilling and pipelines, and of absentee land ownership in the state, have been cited by news outlets as well as by members of Congress.
Rise Up WV is a Charleston-based organization that advocates for health care for all, quality public education, better services for those suffering from addiction and other issues.
Kunkel said she is running because political leaders in the state have done "exactly the opposite" of what the people of the state have wanted by pushing for legalizing charter schools and supporting the Rockwool plant in Jefferson County.
Supreme Court candidate raises $143K at first event
CHARLESTON — The Committee to Elect Judge Joanna Tabit to the West Virginia Supreme Court raised more than $143,000 at its first official campaign fundraiser Aug. 15, according to the committee. The event was closed Aug. 22.
Retired Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett introduced Tabit, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge, at the affair, held at Aladdin Restaurant in Charleston, which was attended by almost 300 people.
Also in August, Tabit received her first official endorsement from the South Charleston Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 837.
Tabit placed third in a field of 20 for two seats on the Supreme Court in the special election in November 2018. In her first statewide race, in just 12 weeks, she finished a close second in her division.
A Charleston native, Tabit received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Marshall University in 1983 and her law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1986. She began her legal career in 1986 as a law clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Thomas E. McHugh. She was appointed to the Kanawha County bench in 2014 and was elected to the bench in 2016. Tabit presides over the county's Juvenile Drug Court.
The election to decide the justices will take place in May 2020 with no primary. The race for Supreme Court is nonpartisan.
The Herald-Dispatch is running news, including events and endorsements, from candidates running in the 2019 and 2020 elections. To submit your campaign news, send an email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line "Campaign Trails."