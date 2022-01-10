The 2022 election cycle officially opens this week in West Virginia.
Starting Monday, Jan. 10, people who plan to run for office during the primary election cycle can file for candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office or their local county or municipal clerk’s office, depending on which office they’re seeking.
Candidates are required to file their paperwork and pay filing fees during the period that ends Jan. 29, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release Tuesday.
The 2022 election cycle will be the first during which West Virginia voters select public officials under new congressional, legislative and county districts as drawn during the 2021 redistricting cycle.
Links to maps showing the new political districts are available on the Secretary of State’s website.
New to this cycle will be 100 single-member House of Delegates districts. All 100 House seats are up for election, along with 17 of the state Senate’s 24 seats.
Candidates for federal and statewide legislative offices, as well as those running for office in more than one county, are required to file a candidate’s Certificate of Announcement with the Secretary of State’s office. Candidates for judicial offices, with the exception of county magistrate candidates, likewise file with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Candidates for all other offices, including magistrates, file at their respective county clerk’s office, Warner said.
Among races on the ballot in 2022 are two U.S. House of Representatives positions, since West Virginia lost a congressional seat after failing to maintain the population level needed to keep its three seats.
On a more local level, county commissions, county boards of education, conservation district supervisors and political party executive committees for state, congressional, delegate, senatorial, and county districts, are also up for election.
Candidates are responsible for determining their eligibility to run for and hold public office, according to the news release. Election officials generally have no authority, except in rare circumstances, to reject a Certificate of Announcement.
Generally, candidates for most offices must be eligible to register to vote, be the proper age for the office on or before the 2022 general election, and must be residents of the district where applicable.
There are in-person and mail-in options for candidates to submit the relevant forms and fees to file for candidacy.
Candidates can file in person at the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston during regular business hours, and from 8:30 a.m. to midnight on the last day to file on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Candidates also can mail their Certificate of Announcement and filing fee to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, State Capitol Building, Charleston, WV 25305. All filings mailed by USPS must be received or postmarked during the filing period from Jan. 10-29.
For more information about the 2022 election process, visit the Secretary of State’s website, GoVoteWV.com.