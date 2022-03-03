HUNTINGTON — Four Republicans and one Democrat have filed in a special election to fill the vacancy on the Cabell County Commission.
Last month, Commissioner Nancy Cartmill died. Since then, remaining commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya have issued a proclamation to hold a special election to fill the remainder of Cartmill’s term, which has about four years left.
On the Republican side, Caleb Gibson of Milton, Phil Parlock of Huntington, Kim A. Cooper of Milton and John Mandt Jr. of Huntington have put their hats in the ring. Bob Bailey of Huntington is the lone Democrat to file for the election.
All candidates said on their filings that they live in Magisterial District 3, which Cartmill lived in, according to the latest redistricting map adopted by the county. The special filing period ended Wednesday.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 10, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Morgan and Sobonya can appoint an interim commissioner to serve until the special election. While Democrats and Republicans could file for the election, the appointment must be a Republican. The Cabell County Commission recently opened an application period for those interested to apply for consideration. It is due by 9 a.m. Thursday, March 10.
If Morgan and Sobonya cannot agree, the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee can submit three names for them to consider. Morgan, as the senior serving commissioner, would strike the first name, Sobonya the second and the final name would be the appointee.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
