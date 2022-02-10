IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie L. Hayes Jr. has opposition from four other candidates in the May primary election.
Hayes, who has served as commissioner for 10 years, faces former Sheriff Tim Sexton, Rome Township Trustee Brian Pinkerman, Fayette Township Trustee Mike Finley and Lester Brumfield in the Republican primary.
No Democrats filed in that race for a four-year term on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.
Meanwhile, County Auditor Paul David Knipp, a Republican, is the lone candidate to file for a four-year term as county auditor. Again, no Democrat filed for the seat.
And in the race for state representative in the 93rd District, State Rep. Jason Stephens, a former county auditor and commissioner, was the lone candidate to file.
While no Democrats can file to be on the ballot after the Feb. 2 filing deadline, an independent candidate or write-in candidate could file, according to election officials. Feb. 24 is the deadline for write-in candidates, while independent candidates can file for county commissioner or county auditor in August some 90 days prior to the November general election.
The issue that could bring out some Democrats with the Republicans in May is a proposed half-percent increase in the county’s sales tax to raise money for a new, $32 million, 200-bed jail in Ironton.
The state of Ohio has set aside $16.8 million toward the jail project providing Lawrence County voters approve the sales tax.
The county has proposed building the new jail at the former Open Door School property off Lorain Street.
The existing 50-year-old jail on South 5th Street in Ironton was designed to hold 52 prisoners. Current state space regulations recommend only 27 prisoners be confined in that space. The county currently houses an average of 55 prisoners per day at the jail and another 35 prisoners at other Ohio jails.
County commissioners agreed earlier this year to put the issue on the May primary ballot. Commission President DeAnna Holliday said a sales tax is much fairer than a property tax.
“This tax doesn’t affect property owners,” she said.
Also on the ballot is a proposed five-year renewal of a half-mill recreation levy in Ironton, and Laid Back is seeking a local option election in the Hanging Rock precinct.
