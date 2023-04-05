IRONTON — Lori Morris, a principal with the Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services, has filed as a candidate for Lawrence Township fiscal officer.
Mark A. Cade also has filed as a non-partisan candidate for Lawrence Township trustee.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 9:15 pm
Craig Thomas has filed as a non-partisan candidate for Upper Township trustee.
Jeff Floyd has filed as a non-partisan candidate for the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.
