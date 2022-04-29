IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie L. Hayes Jr. has opposition from four other Republicans in the May 3 primary election. Since no Democrat has filed, the winner likely will gain a four-year seat on the board, barring a successful independent run in the fall.
Hayes, 48, of Rome Township, has served some 10 years on the board, and also has been on the Lawrence County Fair Board. Hayes supports a proposed half-percent increase in the county sales tax to support a proposed $32 million, 200-bed county jail.
“We’re in desperate need of a new jail,” Hayes said. “It’s unsafe for deputies. It’s outdated and overcrowded. We’re spending $1 million a year to house prisoners in other Ohio jails.”
Timothy W. Sexton, 60, of Coal Grove, served two terms as county sheriff and one term on Coal Grove Village Council. “I don’t think we need a 200-bed jail,” he said. “We can serve our needs through a smaller complex. I propose a new jail” at the Ironton School Board offices (the former post office).
Sexton proposes keeping the existing jail for female prisoners, then building a 125-inmate jail. “We don’t necessarily need a half-percent increase in the sales tax,” Sexton said. “We could seek loans.” He noted people are getting hit hard by food costs and gas prices.
Ohio officials have promised a $16.8 million grant toward the jail — contingent on the sales-tax proposal getting voter approval this spring.
Lester Brumfield, 64, of Proctorville, a truck driver, has served as a member of the Fairland Board of Education. He supports the sales-tax increase to help build a new jail and get half the cost paid for by the state.
Mike Finley, 64, of South Point, is a contractor and a member of the Fayette Township Board of Trustees. He doesn’t support the sales-tax proposal. “I believe there are other ways to fund the jail. We definitely need a new jail but not on the back of taxpayers. We’re in the middle of a pandemic.”
Brian Pinkerman, 51, of Proctorville, a Rome Township trustee, is owner of Pinkerman Excavating and Construction and Pinkerman Trucking.
Pinkerman also is a member of the Lawrence County Planning Commission and the Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force. He also serves as a member of the Lawrence County Health Department advisory board.
“As a conservative Republican, I pledge to all people of Lawrence County with humility, trustworthiness and integrity my passion and desire as a commissioner is for the development and growth of Lawrence County for my family and yours,” Pinkerman said in a candidate profile.
Brumfield said he supports keeping the 4th and 5th street doors to the courthouse open for the convenience of the public.
“I don’t know if it’s a great inconvenience” to close the 5th Street door to the courthouse, Sexton said. Having only one door is a security issue. The 5th Street door, however, should be kept open when the common pleas court is in session, he said.
Hayes said he supports keeping both doors to the courthouse open to better serve the public.
Finley also supports keeping the 5th Street door open to the public.
Hayes said he feels he’s the best candidate for commissioner because of his 10 years of experience in the job. “I have proved myself,” he said. “We built a new EMS station in Rock Hill. We have new businesses at The Point. I helped secure $1 million to build a new senior center. There are a lot of things left to do,” Hayes said.
Sexton said he has a criminal justice background and degree. “I founded the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes tax force in 1998,” he said. “I want to end addiction issues. We need to deal with the drug epidemic. I’m very concerned in the way our county is going. It’s time for new ideas. I have been effective and efficient. I will be a full-time commissioner.”
Brumfield said he’s a hard worker. “I (am) honest. I will treat everyone equally. I will do the best I can.”
Finley said he’ll do the best job “because I get things done. I am street-smart. I will work harder than anyone ever has.”
He said he doesn’t support putting a new jail in a residential area. The board agreed earlier this month to move the jail site off Adams Street/County Road 24 where an old cement plant was located.
Finley said the county needs three community centers for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and seniors.