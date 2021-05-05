MILTON — Unofficial election results are in for recent Milton elections.
Incumbent Mayor Tom Canterbury won his election with 210 votes. He’s held the office since 2009.
“I appreciate each and every one who voted for me. There’s smart people here in Milton. They know what they want, and they go for it,” Canterbury said Wednesday morning.
In his fifth term, the mayor plans to finish projects that he has overseen as mayor, such as supporting the addition of the Grand Patrician Hotel, redeveloping Milton’s Main Street and building a floodwall and new maintenance building.
Canterbury's other opponents on the ballot, Shane Evans and Scott Bias, received 127 and 133 votes respectively. Votes for write-in candidate Noel Jordan will be tallied during the May 10 canvass.
Evans said he congratulates the election winners.
“I look forward to helping on the sidelines, and I look forward to running again in 2024,” he said.
Bias said he previously congratulated Canterbury on his win. Bias added that he does not have plans to run again in the future.
“The voters had choices, and they voted for Tom,” Bias said.
Milton voters could vote for City Council candidates. The top five in that election were Troy Nicely with 288 votes, Carl Harshbarger with 279, Dakota Miller with 263, Tennis Adkins with 189 and Robert “Bob” Legg with 147. Nicely will serve his first term on city council. All other winners were incumbents.
Other city council candidates were Debbie Conrad with 123 votes, Alice Taylor with 122, Dean Bishop with 113, Cherlyn Seay with 76 and Ken Teed with 54.
In the recorder election, Dana L. Walters won with 212 votes. Her opponent, Benita Ryalls, received 196 votes.
Milton voters approved a change to the city charter that moves the date of municipal elections to coincide with Cabell County elections, which are on the first Tuesday of November. This will start with the 2024 election. Previously, Milton elections were held on the first Tuesday in May during odd years. The vote was 312 in favor and 133 against the change.
Canterbury said he was glad to see the charter change approved. He said he believes it will bring out more voters in local elections.
A canvass will be held Monday, May 10. During that time, absentee ballots and provisional ballots will be counted.