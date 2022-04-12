HUNTINGTON — Scott Caserta, 58, and Joe Powers, 60, both are Republicans living in Huntington who are vying for the position of Cabell County clerk.
Caserta has been a carpenter shop leadman at Special Metals for 27 years and served on Huntington City Council for 12 years, including serving as council chairman, and he has been a dispatcher for both Cabell County 911 and the West Virginia State Police.
He graduated from Barboursville High School and attended Marshall University and Tri-State Fire Academy. He served in the U.S. Air Force, from which he was honorably discharged.
Powers works for Courthouse Computer Systems in regional business development and has worked at Cott Systems for regional business development. He has a marketing degree from Coastal Carolina University. Powers said that his position — which includes writing software, digitizing records and budgetary software work — allows him to be “well-versed” in what county clerks need and what they do day-to-day.
“Over the past nine years, I have worked for an IT software company that focused on the needs of county clerks. I have worked side by side, in multiple states with many county clerks. I have been keeping notes, learning new ways to improve efficiency, provide customer better customer service and cut costs,” Powers said. “Last year, I worked with (the) newly elected county clerk in Boyd County, Kentucky. We ended up saving the county $300,000.”
The Daily Independent reported in January 2021 that Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said his office would be able to cut $300,000 from its annual budget through fee pooling and a new software.
Powers said he also handles natural disasters. He was able to help a client in Mayfield, Kentucky, when a tornado destroyed the Graves County Courthouse in December 2021. According to Powers, the company he works for was able to return data lost — that was saved on a server in North Carolina — within 48 hours.
Caserta said his 12 years of experience on City Council allows him to have insight to the functions of government.
“I worked diligently to implement balanced budgets and evaluate expenditures while remaining accountable for taxpayer dollars. Working with the city and county clerk’s offices during elections over 18 years has given me insight to what has worked well and what has been problematic,” Caserta said.
Caserta said one of his main priorities for the office is to not increase costs by bringing in new systems. He said that transferring paper to digital can be timely and expensive, according to his experience at City Hall, but he wants citizens to have access to the documents they need.
“My goal is to make sure that the taxpayers' dollars are spent at a minimum. We're (taxpayers) burdened enough, and I think that a lot of the customer service and the systems in place can be tweaked, and we can maintain those cost quotas,” Caserta said. “Information should be more easily accessible. That's a no-brainer, but it should be easily accomplished without extra costs to the taxpayers.”
Both candidates want easier access for taxpayers by improving technology and office availability.
Powers said appointments should not be required to visit during office hours.
Caserta said he wants to implement State Auditor JB McCuskey’s "Open Checkbook" program so taxpayers know exactly what their money goes toward.
“The office maintains and processes all of the county’s financial records, including the budget, payroll and accounts payable. An 'Open Checkbook' policy will ensure accountability,” Caserta said.
To improve voting accessibility, both candidates hope to provide services to reach all voters if they win the position.
Caserta said he wants to implement an awareness program to educate voters on services such as emergency ballot commissioners who can visit hospitals, nursing and veterans' homes.
Powers said he wants polling locations to be handicap accessible, available to senior citizens and to have ample parking.
To see each candidate’s full profile, visit https://www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/wv_candidates/.
The winner of the May 10 Republican primary will face Democrat Phyllis Smith in the Nov. 8 general election. Smith was appointed to the position after the death of former Clerk Karen Cole in 2017. She then won the special election in 2018 to fill the unexpired term. She faces no challengers in the Democratic primary.