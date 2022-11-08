HUNTINGTON — Republican Scott Caserta appeared to have unseated Phyllis Smith in the race for Cabell County clerk in unofficial returns Tuesday night.
With 50.78% of the vote, or 10,992 votes, Caserta, 58, of Huntington, led Smith, 76, of Milton, a Democrat who received 49.18% of the vote, or 10,646 votes.
Tuesday’s results during the general election are unofficial until the Board of Canvassers canvasses the votes. That process begins Monday.
“I am flattered the community has given me the opportunity to serve them. I look forward to working for them,” Caserta said. “They gave me a chance, and I’m so thankful for that.”
Smith was appointed as county clerk in 2017 by the Cabell County Commission and won a special election in 2018.
For the past 27 years, Caserta has been a carpenter shop leadman at Special Metals, and he served 12 years on Huntington City Council. He has also been a dispatcher for both Cabell County 911 and West Virginia State Police and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Caserta’s main priority for the office is to not increase costs by bringing in new systems — something he noticed was time-consuming and expensive as a member of City Council.
“My goal is to make sure that the taxpayers’ dollars are spent at a minimum. We’re burdened enough, and I think that a lot of the customer service and the systems in place can be tweaked and we can maintain those cost quotas,” Caserta told The Herald-Dispatch. “Information should be more easily accessible. That’s a no-brainer, but it should be easily accomplished without extra costs to the taxpayers.”
In addition to overseeing elections, the county clerk has several duties, including the maintenance of official county records, accounting of revenue and expenditures, and preparation of annual county financial statements. Other aspects of the job relate to deeds, wills and estates.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
