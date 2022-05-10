HUNTINGTON — Scott Caserta won the Republican nomination for Cabell County clerk with all precincts reporting.
With 70.6% of the vote, or 3,130 votes, Caserta, 58, of Huntington, led fellow Republican challenger Joe Powers, 60, of Huntington, who received 29.4% of the vote, or 1,301 votes. Tuesday’s results during the primary election are unofficial until Monday, May 16, when the Board of Canvassers canvasses the votes.
“My team did a great job,” Caserta said. “We run a good, clean campaign and the community knows me.”
For the past 27 years, Caserta has been a carpenter shop leadman at Special Metals, and he served 12 years on Huntington City Council. He has also been a dispatcher for both Cabell County 911 and West Virginia State Police, and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Caserta’s main priority for the office is to not increase costs by bringing in new systems — something he noticed was time-consuming and expensive as a member of City Council.
“My goal is to make sure that the taxpayers’ dollars are spent at a minimum. We’re burdened enough, and I think that a lot of the customer service and the systems in place can be tweaked and we can maintain those cost quotas,” Caserta said. “Information should be more easily accessible. That’s a no-brainer, but it should be easily accomplished without extra costs to the taxpayers.”
In the Nov. 8 general election, Caserta will face Democrat Phyllis Smith, 72, of Milton, who is the current Cabell County clerk. Smith has also worked in the magistrate’s office, circuit clerk’s office, for Milton City Council and as recorder for the City of Milton.
Smith said that if re-elected as county clerk, she hopes to go beyond the mandated duties of the office to fill personal needs of the public.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.