IRONTON — Robyn Chapman has filed as a candidate on the Fairland Board of Education in the fall election, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
- West Virginia Voter Information
-
W.Va. Candidates
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
STATE RACES
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESDISTRICT 1 (southern counties)
- Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
- Carol Miller (i) (R)
- Belinda Fox-Spencer (I)
WV SENATEDISTRICT 4 (Mason, western Jackson, southern Putnam, northern Cabell)
- Eric J. Tarr (i) (R)
- Tiffany Clemins (D)
- Mark R. Maynard (i) (R)
WV HOUSEDISTRICT 18 (most of Mason County, part of western Putnam County)
- Seth King (D)
- Kathie Hess Crouse (i) (R)
- Geoff Foster (i) (R)
- Karen Nance (D)
- Evan Worrell (i) (R)
- Sean Hornbuckle (i) (D)
- David Thompson (D)
- Henry Corby Dillon (R)
CABELL COUNTY
BOARD OF EDUCATION SPECIAL ELECTION (1)
COUNTY CLERK
COUNTY COMMISSION
SPECIAL COUNTY COMMISSION ELECTION FOR CARTMILL'S SEAT
CIRCUIT CLERK
- Michael J. Woelfel (i) (D)
WAYNE COUNTY
CIRCUIT CLERK
- Reggie Thompson (i) (D)
COUNTY CLERK
- Jimmy Scott (D)
- Craig Evans (R)
COUNTY COMMISSION
Ohio Candidates
EARLY VOTING: April 5-May 2
OHIO PRIMARY ELECTION: May 3
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
LAWRENCE COUNTY
LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION