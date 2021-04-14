MILTON — Milton residents will soon fill out ballots for four municipal races.
Voters will be able to elect a mayor, City Council and recorder, as well as vote on an amendment that would change the date of future town elections.
Election Day for the town is May 4, but early voting is April 21 through May 1. Early voters can go to Milton City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays to cast ballots. To request an absentee ballot, contact City Hall for an application and return it to get a ballot. In-person voters must follow COVID-19 protection protocols, such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Milton Mayor Tom Canterbury, who has held office since 2009, is seeking re-election. His opponents are Shane Evans, Scott Bias and write-in candidate Noel Jordan. The person with the most votes will be elected as mayor.
Canterbury said he originally was not going to run for another term, but decided to after talking with constituents. If he wins another term, he plans to retire after that one.
“I’ve got some things going that I want to see completed,” Canterbury said.
Some of those projects include building a floodwall in town and supporting the addition of the Grand Patrician Resort.
Evans, who is a school bus driver and general contractor, said he started his mayoral campaign to fix community issues. A top goal for him is making sure residents have access to clean water. He also wants more transparency in city government.
“I’m not political. I’m just someone from Milton who wants to make things better,” Evans said.
This is his first campaign.
Bias said water quality was an important issue for him. He said he and other Milton residents recently had dark brown water in their home pipes and said the city government did not adequately communicate with residents about the issue. Bias said he had a similar experience last summer.
“It’s stuff like that in the past couple of years that made me want to run for office,” Bias said.
He is recently retired but has previously served for six years on the Cabell County Commission and was a magistrate for four years. Before that, he worked for Salt Rock Sewer.
Jordan said he wanted to run for mayor since returning to Milton after living elsewhere for 25 years. Jordan is retired from AT&T but fundraises for Infocision.
“I want to be a positive part of the solution,” Jordan said.
After talking with local business owners and going door-to-door to speak with residents, Jordan said he sees a gap between city government and the public that he would like to bridge. He said Milton is moving into a new era to become a resort town. Thus, he would want to address infrastructure issues like water, sewer and paving for visitors and residents.
Jordan is an associate member of the Democratic Woman’s Club of Cabell County and previously ran for the 16th District House of Delegates seat last fall. Two years ago, he was a committee man for District 3 for the Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee.
Milton voters can also elect a recorder, who handles finance records for the city. Candidates are Dana L. Walters and Benita Ryalls.
Walters said she has lived in Milton for over 50 years and worked in law offices for about 40 years.
“Because of that experience, I believe that I can do an effective job,” she said.
As recorder, she said she would use her influence to help Milton residents how she can, especially when it comes to getting clean water. Walters has not previously run for political office.
Ryalls did not return a request for comment by press time.
Voters can vote for or against an amendment to the city charter that would change the date of municipal elections. Currently, elections are held on the first Tuesday in May in odd-numbered years. The amendment proposes changing the date to coincide with Cabell County elections on the first Tuesday of November, starting with the 2024 election.