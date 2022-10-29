The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Election.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Legislature has proposed two amendments to the state constitution. In an effort to enhance awareness of the ballot issues, a community forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Duckworth Fellowship Hall at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave. in Huntington.

Seth DiStephano, policy outreach director for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, will explain the details of amendments 2 and 4 that appear on the state ballot. The forum is open to the public.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you