HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Legislature has proposed two amendments to the state constitution. In an effort to enhance awareness of the ballot issues, a community forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Duckworth Fellowship Hall at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave. in Huntington.
Seth DiStephano, policy outreach director for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, will explain the details of amendments 2 and 4 that appear on the state ballot. The forum is open to the public.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.