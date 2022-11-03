CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Officials are looking for a good turnout when Boyd County voters go to the polls Tuesday since a number of county offices are on the ballot.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anyone having a problem can contact the County Clerk’s Office at 606-739-5116.
A turnout of 25% or better is expected on Election Day since the ballot features several contested races for county clerk, county attorney and sheriff, along with an Ashland Board of City Commissioners race.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican, faces Charles Booker, a Democrat, in the race for a six-year term in Congress.
U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, a Republican, faces Conor Halbleib, a Democrat, in the race for a two-year seat in Congress. Stephan Mazur has filed as a write-in candidate for that race.
Patrick M. “Pat” Hedrick, a Democrat, is seeking to get the office of county attorney held for a number of years by his brother, Phil. Hedrick is seeking a four-year term and is opposed by Curtis E. Dotson, a Republican.
County Clerk Kevin Johnston, a Republican, faces opposition in the race from Daniel J. Rymer, a Democrat.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, a Democrat, faces opposition from James “Jamie” Reihs, a Republican, for a four-year term as sheriff.
In the race for county commissioner in District 1, James David Salisbury II, a Republican, faces Heather Moore-Frame, a Democrat, for a four-year term on the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
In the race for county commissioner in District 2, County Commissioner Larry D. Brown, a Democrat, faces Jeremy K. Holbrook, a Republican.
Randy Stapleton, a Republican, is unopposed in the race for county commissioner in District 3. County Coroner Mark Hammond, a Democrat, also is unopposed for another four-year term.
County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, a Republican, also is unopposed, as is Homer “Jay” Woods Jr., a Republican.
Circuit Judge George W. Davis III also is unopposed, as is Circuit Judge John Vincent. In the nonpartisan race for Boyd County district judge, Devon Reams faces Anna H. Ruth. District Judge Scott T. Reese is unopposed.
Chad D. Slater faces Linda Day in the race for a four-year seat on the Boyd County Board of Education.
In another Boyd County school board seat, three candidates are Amy King, Beth Stanley Hulett and Mike Blankenship. David Ashby faces David F. Latherow for a seat on the Ashland Independent Board of Education for a four-year term, while David Bolen faces Matthew Lewis for an unexpired term on the city Board of Education.
In Ashland, City Commissioners Joshua Blanton, Marty Gute, Amanda Clark and Cheryl Spriggs have opposition in the race for a two-year term on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners from Dave Williams, Chuck Williams, Becky Miller and Dwain Porter.
The top four will gain seats on the board next year.
State Rep. Scott Sharp, Danny R. Bentley and Patrick Flannery all are unopposed for two-year seats in the Kentucky General Assembly.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.