What a difference a few years make. I ask for your continued support as we elect leaders to bring us together and author a new chapter of our Comeback Story after coronavirus.
I cannot begin to express how thankful I am for the opportunity to serve my friends and neighbors in Cabell and Lincoln counties in the House. In a few short years, we’ve accomplished so much.
First and foremost, our focus has been on jobs and opportunity for our neighbors. We’ve passed major legislation generating national attention to attract job creators targeting Opportunity Zones. Huntington is home to three Opportunity Zones, and we’ve differentiated West Virginia as the best place to invest in Opportunity Zones in the country.
For qualified job creators, this gives more reasons to invest in revitalizing our communities and to provide good jobs to our people. We’ve identified our deficiencies as we compete with our neighboring states for job creation and have created a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program. We’re beginning to see the results of our work — we’ve led the nation in GDP growth percentage for a change and paychecks have been growing.
We’ve put our seniors first. We’ve passed a phase-out of the Social Security tax, providing relief for our seniors making less than $50,000 per year individually, and married seniors making less than $100,000. We’ve added support for “Grandfamilies” to better connect our seniors who have found themselves raising their grandchildren with the resources available and the support our communities can provide. We’ve increased the state funding for our senior centers by more than 30% per meal for our senior nutrition programs. These programs had no increases for more than a decade. We’ve provided $1 million to replace our meal delivery vehicles which, due to high-mileage, had been spending more time in repair shops than on the road.
Speaking of the roads, we’ve renewed our dedication to fixing the roads. We’ve committed hundreds of millions of dollars to fixing our secondary roads, and we’re beginning to see that in fresh blacktop. There’s a long road ahead of us to catch up after decades of neglect, and we’re going to keep it up. We’ve upgraded equipment, raised pay, begun to address the staffing issues and we’re working every day to bring our roads into the 21st century.
The 21st century requires new connectivity. I was proud to sponsor the Broadband Enhancement Acts of 2019 and 2020. We’ve passed sweeping reform to connect more West Virginians.
A single bill won’t fix our problems. We’re actively working with cell providers, internet companies and every state agency to remove roadblocks. We’re partnering with federal and local governments to connect West Virginia. Right now, we’re crafting our next bill to continue to build upon our recent work to bridge that “digital divide.” Doing so will make healthcare more accessible, make homework easier to complete, and unleash the curiosity and entrepreneurial spirit of West Virginians all across the state. As 5G is rolling out, I’m determined to make sure West Virginia won’t be left out.
We’re making progress on so many issues facing us.
Our work isn’t finished — we’re just getting started. We’ve got to continue bringing in better jobs with bigger paychecks.
We’ve got to continue connecting West Virginia. We’ve got to strengthen and revitalize our communities.
Our Comeback Story has its first chapter in the books. We have a new chapter to author as we beat the coronavirus, and we have great story to tell.
