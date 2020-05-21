CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The deadline to get absentee ballots for Kentucky’s primary election is 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, according to Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell.
If residents currently are registered to vote, there is no need to secure an application for an absentee ballot by next week. However, the June 23 Kentucky primary will be done by absentee ballot, Campbell said Tuesday.
Boyd County voters can start requesting absentee ballots now, she said. Voters can request a ballot by calling the clerk’s office at 606-739-5116 and asking for the elections division from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, she said.
The Boyd County Courthouse is closed to the public due to concerns about COVID-19.
While some state officials are looking for a turnout of about 50%, Campbell expects some 30% of registered voters to participate in the primary.
Ballots for the Kentucky primary can be sought via mail through June 15. Residents also can go online to request a ballot at govoteky.com. Residents also can call ahead to the clerk’s office to request a ballot in a dropbox outside the courthouse, she said.
There is only one voting place available to those who want to vote in person on Election Day. The clerk’s office will have four or five voting machines available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 23 in the lobby of Boyd County Middle School on U.S. 23 west of Ashland.
Voters will be required to socially distance during the June 23 election. Members of the Kentucky National Guard are expected to help out on Election Day, Campbell said.
The clerk’s office won’t be required to post the results of the election until June 30, she said.
Issues on the primary ballot include the Democratic and Republican presidential races. Also on the ballot are candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
There also are nine candidates for the Ashland Board of City Commissioners. Eight of the candidates with the highest vote totals will advance to the November general election. The top four in the election this fall will be elected to two-year seats on the board.