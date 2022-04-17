CHARLESTON — The deadline for West Virginians to register to vote for the May primary election is Tuesday.
“People have until April 19 to either register for the first time or change their registration,” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “If they want to move from one party to another, if you’ve moved to a new address and you want to update it, all that needs to be done by April 19 for it to be valid for the May 10 primary.”
West Virginians have a few options to either update their voter registration or to register for the first time.
The first is to visit GoVoteWV.com, a site hosted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Registering or changing voter registration online requires a person provide their name as it appears on their driver’s license or state identification card, their date of birth, their driver’s license or state identification number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Online voter registration must be completed by the time your county clerk’s office closes at the end of the day April 19.
The second option is to request a paper application from your local county clerk’s office or download the form from the Secretary of State’s Office website. Once completed, the application can be mailed or faxed back to the clerk’s office. Physical voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 19.
The third option is to visit any one of several public offices where people can register to vote. Those offices are local county clerk offices, Division of Motor Vehicles offices, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities, and military recruiting agencies, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office.
This year marks a shift in legislative, congressional and local districts after the West Virginia Legislature completed the redistricting process as required by the state constitution, based on 2020 U.S. Census data.
Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood, who also is president of the West Virginia County Clerks Association, said voters should be on the lookout for letters from their county clerks to let them know their new district and voting precinct information.
“If you follow the instructions within that packet, it’ll be a better experience not only for that voter but other voters as well,” Wood said. “Most clerks will be, if they haven’t already, sending those out.”
Precinct and district information also is available by visiting the Secretary of State’s Office website. Some county clerks’ offices, including Putnam County’s have that information on their county websites as well.
Information about the new district maps, candidates for all relevant races this election cycle and more about the election can be found online at GoVoteWV.com. Information on candidates in local races can be found online at www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/.
West Virginia’s primary election is May 10.