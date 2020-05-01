This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
Hello, I’m Derrick Evans, a Republican candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 19 (Wayne County.) I am married to my college sweetheart, Melissa. God has blessed us with three beautiful children. My children are the main reason I decided to run for this position. I want to create an opportunity for not only my children but all children to live and prosper right here in Wayne County for as long as they choose.
The three most important things that I want to share with you are that I’m pro life, pro 2nd Amendment, and I’m going to fight for Christian values.
I am proud to say that I am endorsed by West Virginians For Life. I believe life begins at conception. Every child, both inside and outside the womb, is a sacred gift from God and needs to be treated as such. There are around 1,500 babies per year who die at the abortion clinic in Charleston. Even worse, our tax dollars help fund that clinic as well as other organizations who refer, advertise and promote abortion. President Trump has already signed an executive order to defund these organizations at the federal level, and I think it’s time for us to defund them at the state level as well. Once elected, I will spend every day fighting to end abortion in the great state of West Virginia.
I have recently received an “A” rating from both the NRA and the WV Citizens Defense League. It’s important for people to understand the 2nd Amendment wasn’t written for hunting purposes. We have a God-given right to protect and defend ourselves. The 2nd Amendment was written to prevent the government from infringing on that God-given right. I do not support “red flag” gun laws, or any other law that is going to infringe upon the 2nd Amendment, or the Constitution in general. I’m a proud member of the NRA, WVCDL and the GOA.
President Trump has said it is now up to each state to decide if they want to accept refugees or not. I am the only candidate who’s openly said I oppose bringing refugees to our state. We have our own citizens and our own problems to worry about. Our roads are falling apart, we have a major drug problem, our foster care system is overwhelmed, PEIA needs a permanent funding source, among many other issues. It’s past time to put West Virginia first, and that’s exactly what I will do.
Across this country, our Christian values have been under attack. Luckily, West Virginia has been sheltered from this until recently. Over the last few years we have seen transgender bathrooms proposed as well as bills which would force Christian business owners to do things that go against their religion. We are now seeing drag queen story hours that are happening on public property such as libraries and public universities. We have had bills proposed that would allow biological males to compete against girls in school sports. I am not only opposed to all these things, but I will propose legislation to prevent these things from attacking our Christian values. Once elected, I will spend every day fighting for Christian values!
Once again, my name is Derrick Evans, a Republican candidate for the WV House of Delegates. Whether you vote absentee, vote early, or vote in person on June 9, I would appreciate your support and your vote. I hope you have a great day. God bless you all, and God bless the great state of West Virginia!