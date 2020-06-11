Essential reporting in volatile times.

Conservation district chief chosen by voters Tuesday

HUNTINGTON — Ken Brown was re-elected as the Guyan Conservation District supervisor Tuesday with 53.54% of the vote — 7,376 — in Cabell County.

Ricky Edward Coyner received 3,532 votes in the nonpartisan race, while Halleck “Cappy” Adkins received 2,869.

The Guyan Conservation District offers agriculture enhancement programs in the six counties it serves — Cabell, Wayne, Boone, Lincoln, Mingo and Logan. Its purpose is to voluntarily encourage best management practices and improve the quality of land and water.

Anyone interested in participating or to learn more may call the Guyan Conservation District at 304-528-5718. They may also visit www.wvca.us/district/gcd.cfm or search on Facebook for “Guyan Conservation District.”

