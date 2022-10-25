The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

My project-1.jpg

Democrat Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy, left, and Republican incumbent Dr. Matthew Rohrbach. 

HUNTINGTON — The Nov. 8 general election for the 26th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates will come down to doctor versus doctor.

Incumbent Republican Dr. Matthew Rohrbach will face Democratic political newcomer Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy. McElroy has gained international fans from her popular podcasts, but her biggest battle will be winning the popularity contest within her district if she wants to replace a delegate with years of experience in the statehouse.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you