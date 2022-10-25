HUNTINGTON — The Nov. 8 general election for the 26th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates will come down to doctor versus doctor.
Incumbent Republican Dr. Matthew Rohrbach will face Democratic political newcomer Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy. McElroy has gained international fans from her popular podcasts, but her biggest battle will be winning the popularity contest within her district if she wants to replace a delegate with years of experience in the statehouse.
Rohrbach said his experience in the Legislature sets him apart from his opponent. In his seven years as a delegate, he said he has focused on easing medical costs for residents, as well as taking on issues with foster care and economic development.
“I think it shows that I’ve got the experience to move up and leadership to get things done that are important for our region, our local economy and Marshall University,” he said. “I hope people can see I work hard.”
While this is her first political race, politics have always played a part in McElroy’s life, as her grandmother, Jody Smirl, served in the House for 20 years. McElroy said politics was always a part of discussion around her family table, but she never saw herself going into it.
“It’s not completely wild that I ended up going into politics, but I didn’t necessarily see it as my goal,” she said.
McElroy said she hears the frustration from the people in the district about years of constituents being ignored and she wants to give those West Virginians a voice. She said she doesn’t answer to any political action committees and will do what she sees as the best for her community, even if it means not following party lines.
Rohrbach, who has held a seat in the house since 2015, said he had focused a lot of time on the health committee, working on issues regarding medical care, reducing the costs of insulin and other prescriptions, hospitals and more.
Health care is a big issue in the state, McElroy said, as West Virginia faces a shortage of providers, despite having three medical schools. To find workers to fill vacant positions, McElroy said the state has to build communities where people want to live, work and grow families.
Rohrbach said he also worked on the education committee, where he got a bill passed requiring mandatory drug prevention education in secondary schooling and extending the Medicaid program for children.
While working as a family doctor and teaching students and residents through Marshall Health, McElroy said her favorite work is the volunteer hours she puts into the community. Those hours include providing free services to clients of Harmony House, a homeless coalition headquartered in downtown Huntington.
“A big value that my family instilled in me was, our job is to take care of each other and to serve our neighbors,” she said. “I think that’s probably where this run for office sort of originated.”
Rohrbach said while progress has been made in the foster care system, the state needs to reduce placing children in homes out of state and recruit more attorneys to represent foster children.
“I think a lot of times these cases get drawn out way too long, simply because there’s not enough guardian ad litem, and there’s not enough time on the (court) dockets,” he said.
While campaigning, McElroy said she found voters are concerned about public education. She believes many of West Virginia’s issues can be solved by building a better public education system. She said teachers should be paid and recruited better, and their insurance should be more stable.
Rohrbach said he was excited about the economic development the district has seen in the last few months, pointing to Nucor, which plans to build a steel mill near the Mason-Cabell line. Other businesses have opened across the state, a couple of which are manufacturing electric buses and pontoon boats.
“One thing that’s going to fix this state better than anything is a more vibrant economy, with better paying jobs for our citizens,” he said. “I really think you’re starting to see a lot of that development.”
Rohrbach said the state needs to now turn its attention to building the skilled workforce to take those jobs.
Rohrbach said he would like to expand W.Va. 2 — a road connecting Huntington to Point Pleasant, West Virginia, along the Ohio River — into a four-lane road from Barboursville to Interstate 77 in Ravenswood. The road is considered dangerous, with several fatal wrecks over the last few years.
With the opioid crisis ongoing, McElroy said she worries how to break the cycle for children in the next generation. The families and children need to have better services and recovery options so they can heal and become productive members of the community, she said.
Rohrbach said during his time, several bills have passed to build the recovery infrastructure, but the legislature needs to strengthen the enforcement of patient brokering laws and pass future regulations to control recovery housing to address the issue.
This year the state Legislature banned most abortion procedures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. McElroy said bodily autonomy is a right and all health care decisions should be between a patient and their provider.
While he voted in favor of the ban earlier this year, Rohrbach said he would not be opposed to a statewide referendum on the issue.
Early voting for the election starts Oct. 26.