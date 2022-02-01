WAYNE — Doug Reynolds, former state lawmaker and managing partner of HD Media, announced Tuesday that he has registered to run for a seat on the Wayne County Commission in the 2022 primary election.
Reynolds, who is running as a Republican after a party change last year, is hopeful he can help bring improvements to infrastructure and tourism in the county.
“This is a great institution, and I have tremendous respect for the commissioners currently serving,” he said. “Most of my background comes from working on things like pipeline, water, broadband, cellphone service — so I feel like I can bring something to the table there.”
Reynolds, who represented Cabell and Wayne counties in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2007 to 2017, has not sought public office since an unsuccessful bid as the Democratic candidate for state attorney general in 2016.
“When you look at Charleston — well, let’s just say I have no interest in Charleston,” Reynolds said. “We have so much to offer here in Wayne County … we have an airport; we have aviation opportunities; we have great things to see — and being a pilot, these things definitely interest me and I’d like to see how far we can go.”
Reynolds founded HD Media in 2013, and the company purchased the Charleston Gazette-Mail through bankruptcy proceedings of the paper’s previous owners, Charleston Newspapers, in 2018.
Others in the running for open commission seats include new politician Republican Travis Thompson and Democrat Matt Stanley, both of District 3.
Current President Kenneth Adkins is not seeking re-election.
Others running for Wayne County Courthouse positions include Republican Jimmy Scott and Democrat Craig Evans for county clerk, with the winner replacing Rennick Booth, who will retire from the position at the end of the year, while incumbent Democrat Reggie Thompson is the lone candidate for circuit clerk.
For the Wayne County Board of Education, incumbents Johnita Jackson, Missy Perry Hall and Dennis Ashworth are all seeking re-election, while new filings include Brian Thompson and Howard Meddings.
The Guyan Conservation District election features incumbent Jason Ekers and Zachary Winters.
In the town, which consists of candidates from only District 4, former Mayor James Ramey III (Junior) will challenge incumbent Danny Grace for Town of Wayne mayor. Ramey is endorsing Milliard Bradshaw in the run for recorder, while incumbent Toney Akins is looking to reclaim the position alongside Grace.
“I have missed my job working for the people of Wayne, and I can’t wait to get back to work every day helping in any way I can,” Ramey said. “I was mayor for over 25 years, and I did this job because I love Wayne and the people in it. I would appreciate your support in the election … I will be out seeing everyone soon.”
Grace said he would love to be the mayor of Wayne again.
“I would like to ask for your support in the upcoming election to be your mayor again. I’ll be around to see everyone over the next couple months to talk to you and listen to your concerns,” he said. “Thanks to all of you for your support and allowing me to keep our town and community moving forward.”
Town Council candidates include incumbents Jon Reed, Rosie Whipkey and French Napier and new filings from Barbara Queen, Gary Akers, Patty Tuley, Casey McComas and Jason Slone.