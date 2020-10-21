HUNTINGTON — Early voting for the 2020 General Election opened Wednesday with dozens of eager voters lining up and waiting patiently to cast their votes.
At any given time at the Cabell County Courthouse on Wednesday, more than 100 people waited in line to vote. Cabell Clerk Phyllis Smith said she has never seen such a crowd of early voters and is not sure what the cause for the number of voters was, but it was encouraging.
“They went down the steps to Fourth Avenue and down to Eighth Street from Fourth,” she said. “I don’t know why (so many showed up). We haven’t had as many absentee ballots as we did in the last election and I think people are worried their vote wouldn’t get here.”
She said the line had already formed when she arrived at 8 a.m. Wednesday, 30 minutes prior to the courthouse opening.
Early voting for those seeking to cast their general election ballots in person began Wednesday, Oct. 21, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31.
In Cabell County, early voting locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at the following locations:
- Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
- Marshall University, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington
- Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a statement Wednesday encouraging voters to wear face coverings inside of polling places and take other precautions to curve the spread of COVID-19. He said votes are asked to social distance in line outside and inside of the polling places.
Hand sanitizer should be provided at the polling places and poll workers have been given masks, face shields and gloves for their own use.
“Under the law, no person may be turned away from the polls,” he said. “However, voters who do not follow the Governor’s mandate may be asked to wear a face-covering while near others inside the polling place, or otherwise vote at a location within the polling place that is a safe distance away from others.”
Smith said the courthouse has 10 machines set up to vote and they are letting 17 people into the office to do so at a time. Wednesday morning’s voting went smoothly, she said.
Milton City Hall also had a line of people waiting, she said, but Marshall has not had much of a wait. For anyone who does not have time to wait long, Marshall might be the best place to go, she said.
“If they want to go there, that might be better for them,” she said. “But they can go wherever they’d like.”
For anyone wishing to receive an absentee ballot, Smith said she hopes voters get their applications in ahead of the Oct. 28 deadline and send the ballots in as soon as possible to help the election move more smoothly.
In Putnam County, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
- Putnam County Courthouse, second floor, 12093 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane
In Wayne County, early voting is offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St. in Wayne.