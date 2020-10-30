HUNTINGTON — Saturday is the last day to cast a ballot early in West Virginia before Tuesday’s general election.
In Cabell County, early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington; Marshall University, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington; and Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton.
In Putnam County, early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Putnam County Courthouse, second floor, 12093 Winfield Road, Winfield; and Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane.
In Wayne County, early voting is offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St. in Wayne.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a statement earlier this month encouraging voters to wear face coverings inside polling places and take other precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. He said voters are asked to socially distance in line outside and inside polling places.
Hand sanitizer should be provided at the polling places, and poll workers have been given masks, face shields and gloves for their own use.