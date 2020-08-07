MILTON — Early voting in Cabell County's School Bond Election began Friday.
Voters can cast their ballots the Cabell County Courthouse or Milton City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Wednesday, Aug. 19. For absentee ballots, call 304-526-8625 by Monday, Aug. 17.
Saturday, Aug. 22, is Election Day for the proposed $87.5 million public school bond order, which would address several high-priority projects.
Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville and Milton Elementary would be completely replaced, and Nichols Elementary near Barboursville and Hite Saunders Elementary in Huntington would undergo extensive renovations. The district’s two high schools, Cabell Midland and Huntington High School, would receive safe school entrances, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center would either be relocated to a new site or undergo an expansion at its current location.
For more information on the election, visit www.cabellschools.com/2020bond.